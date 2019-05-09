Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist returns to his favourite city for belly aching performances.

IOL Lifestyle and GrandWest are giving away 5 sets of double tickets to see Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist at Roxy Revue Bar on Saturday 18 May.



Mention hypnosis and the first name that comes up is Andre Hilarious Hypnotist. Having performed in Theatre’s both locally and overseas for the past

26 years Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist has become a household name in stage hypnotic entertainment.





Although the essence of the show has remained the same for the past 26 years each show is difference because Andre never knows just what will happen on stage.





Telling a person he is a washing machine or pop up toaster might have you believe that the volunteers will perform certain actions but Andre is the first to

admit that he never has an idea on what will happen as his volunteers are let loose on stage to allow their imagination to take control of the show.





Andre’s show is a family affair where mom and dad can volunteer and the friends and children can watch the hilarious antics on stage. It’s innocent, fun

entertainment for young and old where you become the star of the show.





For 75 minutes Andre will have you in stitches of laughter as he has volunteers impersonate anything from a kettle, goldfish, shark and school teacher.

The show opens at the GrandWest Casino’s, Roxy Revue Bar from the 1st May till the 9th June.





Tickets are available through Computicket or on the evening at the Theatre doors.

Shows run on Friday - Sunday with an added matinee performance on Saturday at 5:00pm.



