IOL Lifestyle and Artscape Opera House are giving away tickets to see Best of Boogie on Thursday November 14 at 8pm.

Memory Lane has never sounded (or looked) this good! Imagine a real trip down memory lane straight to the groovy disco and power ballad era of the 70’s 80’s. Or, what about the time when Motown reigned supreme? And this year, throw in the 90’s, the noughties and maybe even ‘the now’.

This is what you can expect on this trip that stops over at the disco floors where words like ‘boogie’, ‘groovy’, ‘funky’ ‘sugar’ & ‘get down’ were very serious in everyone who is anyone’s vocabulary.

'BEST OF BOOGIE' is your chance to relive those golden years by donning your "funky" afro and bell-bottom trousers, or designing a completely "groovy" 80's-style outfit where colours clashed and plastic jewelry, shoulder pads and big hair reigned supreme.





This year there is an added bonus – an ensemble from the Rosa Choir will be joining for two songs in the show – to showcase their diverse talents and to introduce them, and the fantastic work they do in the city.





Over the past nine years GANARAMA Productions took you on similar journeys annually with the acclaimed BOOGIE-THEMED SHOWS like 'Old School Boogie', 'Boogie Wonderland', 'Blame it on the Boogie', 'Back-2-School Boogie', Boogie- Licious and of course last year's smash hit, 'Boogie's Gonna Get Ya!' that people are still talking fondly about.





This year they will take you on an even bigger, more exciting trip with a show that will yet again knock your socks off, guaranteeing a party from its opening number right through to the finale. This is the Boogie franchise's 10 th exciting year…so expect to be blown away!





'BEST OF BOOGIE' will feature hits of Whitney Houston, Brenda Fassie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Miriam Makeba, Diana Ross, Barry White and James Brown. These are but a few of the artists you can expect to 'boogie' to for two solid hours at Artscape from November 13 to 17.





