IOL Lifestyle and Artscape Opera House are giving away tickets to see Best of Boogie on Thursday November 14 at 8pm.
Memory Lane has never sounded (or looked) this good! Imagine a real trip down memory lane straight to the groovy disco and power ballad era of the 70’s 80’s. Or, what about the time when Motown reigned supreme? And this year, throw in the 90’s, the noughties and maybe even ‘the now’.
This is what you can expect on this trip that stops over at the disco floors where words like ‘boogie’, ‘groovy’, ‘funky’ ‘sugar’ & ‘get down’ were very serious in everyone who is anyone’s vocabulary.