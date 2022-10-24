Win tickets to see Betrayal at Artscape

The critically acclaimed play written by Nobel prize laureate Harold Pinter was a smash hit in 1979 and won an Olivier award.
For five years, Jerry and Emma carry on their affair without Robert's knowledge, until Emma, without telling Jerry she has done so, admits her infidelity to her husband, Robert. The play features Pinter's characteristically economical dialogue, the characters' hidden emotions, veiled motivations, their self-absorbed competitive one-upmanship, face-saving, dishonesty and self-deceptions.
Directing this classic is award-winning director Professor Chris Weare, who received a Fleur du Cap Lifetime Achievement award in 2012 for his work in the South African performing arts industry.
Complete the entry form below to win a set of double tickets.a Rafflecopter giveaway