Win tickets to see Mango Groove at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts on 25 November.

The 11-piece South African Afro-pop band, Mango Groove, will be performing at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts on 25 November for the 8th time!



Mango Groove fans can expect to hear much loved magical blends of South African Marabi, Kwela, big band swing and pop influences but also new songs from their latest album.





The group has recently released a new double album titled, Faces To The Sun. The album has 24 songs and 9 new original tracks.

“We are particularly excited about the most recent ‘’Faces to the Sun’’ album, as it is very much in the spirit of the early Mango albums.”





Mango Groove has been uniting South Africans with their timeless music since 1984, giving the country and the world classic hits such as Special Star and Dance Some More.





Founding member, John Leyden and leading vocalist, Claire Johnston shared that the core values that the band embraces in their music remain non-racialism, non-sexism and non-discrimination in all forms and a celebration of “South African-ness” and diversity.





“‘Special Star’, the song certainly had an emotional quality that moved and united people at the time, but the values underpinning it remain relevant but hopefully with the added power of memory and the associations we have - South Africa’s extraordinary and miraculous transition through those years, and the sheer scale of that achievement.”





This concert promises to be a memorable Sunday afternoon to spend with family and friends against the majestic backdrop of Table Mountain.





Book tickets online: www.webtickets.co.za.

The tickets for this concert will cost R150 for youth (6 - 21 years with ID), R190 for adults and children under 6 enter for free.





