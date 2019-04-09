Win tickets to Offbet Broadway 5 at Theatre on The Bay.

IOL Lifestyle and Theatre on The Bay are giving away 5 set of double tickets to see Offbeat Broadway 5 on Thursday 2 May. The team behind the ever-popular ‘Offbeat Broadway’ series is back to wow and delight audiences with yet another rendering of their theatrical franchise.

Offbeat Broadway 5 is an insane and irreverent romp through the world's most loved and loathed musicals with the original cast of Anton Luitingh, Lindy

Abromowitz and Paul du Toit all bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and ready to murder a string of hit musicals.

Once again directed by SA funnyman Alan Committie, that most infamous of genres, musical theatre gets overhauled with their wicked harmonies and irreverent sense of humour.

A marriage of slick, high-energy entertainment and ball-grabbing commentary, if you're not yet acquainted with Offbeat Broadway's madness, come and see just why their last four seasons have garnered them a string of award nominations, packed houses and rave reviews.

Don’t miss this fall-down-laughing, cheeky tour of some of the world’s greatest show tunes.

Tickets range from R140 to R240 and are available from Computicket.com or (021) 438-3301.

To enter complete the form below: