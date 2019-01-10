Win tickets to see The Cure at Rock on the Lawns 2019.

IOL Lifestyle and AMP Events are giving away 6 set of double tickets to Rock on the Lawns at Carnival City and Kenilworth Racecourse. The Cure is considered to be one of the greatest rock acts in the world. With a catalogue spanning 40 years, the UK-based outfit, fronted by Robert Smith, will play on the Festival Lawns at Carnival City, Johannesburg on Saturday 16 March and Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Thursday 21 March (Public holiday) 2019.

Carnival City - 16 March 2019 - Three lucky winners will each win 2 tickets Rock on the Lawns value R990.00 each.

Kenilworth Racecourse - 21 March 2019 (Public Holiday) - Three lucky winners will each win 2 tickets Rock on the Lawns value R990.00 each.

“Rock on the Lawns” is a 1-day celebration of Rock n Roll in all its forms. A beautiful day out on the lawns with beer gardens, gourmet food trucks, ample parking & facilities and an incredible line-up of local and international musicians all sharing one magnificent stage.

Artists confirmed on next year’s line-up include Fokofpolisiekar, Ard Matthews, Karen Zoid, Zebra & Giraffe, Opposite The Other, Southern Wild, Hellcats, Dimond Thug, The Robfather (DJ) and THE CURE.

To enter complete the entry form below:

