IOL Entertainment is giving double tickets to watch 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' at Nu Metro 4DX cinema across the county. Swing into new universes with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and feel the web-slinging superhero action in multi-sensory 4DX from 14 December – exclusive to select Nu Metro cinemas in Gauteng, Cape Town and KZN.

Nu Metro’s 4DX cinemas feature advanced motion seats with tilting, heaving and a range of other realistic simulation effects in sync with the action onscreen. Fog, water spray, wind-fans, strobes, scents and other environmental effects in-cinema add a further layer of virtual realism to create an out-of-this-world cinema experience – only at Nu Metro.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a ground-breaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Miles’ life becomes complicated when he is bitten by a radioactive spider, and he finds himself developing superpowers, which includes venom strike, camouflage, sticking to objects, incredible hearing, Spidey sense, and much more.

Meanwhile, the city’s nefarious criminal mastermind Kingpin has developed an ultra-secret nuclear super collider which opens up a portal to other universes, pulling different versions of Spider-Man (including an older Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham and anime Peni Parker) into Miles’ world.

4DX at Nu Metro amplifies Miles’ newfound superpowers with spectacular effect, targeting cinemagoers senses with full-range 4DX power. 4DX effects are combined to create unique motion- and sensory-experiences representing each of the different Spider-Man versions.

Experience Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in multi-sensory 4DX from 14 December at Nu Metro Emperors Palace (Jhb), Hyde Park (Jhb), Menlyn Park (Pta), The Pavilion (Dbn), Cornubia Mall (Dbn) and V&A Waterfront (CT).

