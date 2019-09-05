IOL Entertainment is giving away five double tickets to the 2019 Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards on Saturday, September 7.

Comedy is one of the fastest growing industries on the African continent and this year, The Annual South African Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards (CCAs), with Savanna Premium Cider as its main sponsor, is at the fore of celebrating this amazing progression and the individuals whose efforts have earned the industry such results. Once again, the numbers tell the story of an industry booming and being consumed en masse by patrons across platforms at a greater rate than ever before.



The biggest change in this year’s competition process was the move from mobile to an online voting mechanism for the Audience Choice category. We saw well over 100 000 votes come in for 287 comedians from across 70 countries, highlighting that African comedy is truly a global product.



Segmentation, although generally perceived as negative, has been good for comedy and is evident with the Native Tongue category growing considerably over the last 2 years. This subtle market dissection has compelled regions to start establishing venues to cope with this growth, which bodes well for the future of comedy.



Event Information