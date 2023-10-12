Win tickets to the 3rd Annual South African Social Media Awards - Joburg only

The anticipated inaugural South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) takes place October 29 at Sandton Convention Centre. The nominees in the different categories were nominated by the public via the SASMA website.

These awards pay homage to the good work being done by people on social media and having a positive impact on the lives of ordinary people. SASMA project manager Tuwani Motapa says all the nominees in each category deserves the trophies which acknowledges the efforts and hard work the nominees and the winners have put in to turn social media into a business or vehicle for change. "South African Social Media Awards acknowledges and rewards great influencers, content creators, digital tools, and brands.

“We appreciate our sponsors and partners who made this event possible; Canon SA, UrbanSense App, Mkiva Auditors & Accountants, Mbono Media BlueCloudAI, Imatter Consulting, Acalytica Millennial Mindset &Tuwani,” said Motapa. The event will feature some of South Africa's top social media influencers, artists, celebrities, brands and agencies. Don't miss out on your chance to see these amazing performers in person, and be part of the award ceremony, as they honour the best in the South African social media industry.

The event will start promptly at 5pm and end at 11:30pm on October 29, 2023.

