IOL Entertainment is giving away a set of double tickets to the Bacardi Holiday Club 2019 in Johannesburg from 08 - 10 March 2019. The club with the most is back, Bacardi Holiday Club 2019.

From 08 - 10 March 2019, get out of the city and join us for an all-inclusive throwdown less than an hour from Jozi at Welgelegen Manor!

Bacardi invites you to leave the city lights behind and head out to the coolest house party in Johannesburg to spend a day at the pool, sipping unlimited ice-cold Bacardi cocktails and drinks and getting down to the latest beats from the best local artists in South Africa.

Although this festival is super mega, it's super exclusive and has the hottest lineup with Ms Cosmo, Bhibo, Boniswa, 2 Lee Stark, Chuck Tailored, DBN Gogo, Olwee, DJ Spontaneous and Davve Beats, who join powerhouses DJ Speedsta, Yung Swiss, Heavy K, Moonchild, Nadia Nakai, Priddy Ugly, Da Les, La Flame & many more!

Tickets are R 1250 and are available at Howler with Bacardi Holiday Club, it's on the house. All food, All drinks included.

