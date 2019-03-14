Beauty Revolution Festival 2019. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving away five double tickets to the Beauty Revolution Festival at Sandton Convention Centre on 6 to 7 April. Beauty Revolution Festival is a two-day beauty festival taking place on 6 & 7 April 2019 at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

The event will be a growth launchpad for the South African beauty community; namely make up artists, beauty startups, bloggers, insta-stars, hair stylists, hair & beauty brands and retailers.

The masterclass lounge is set to be one of many key features available to experience at the festival in April.

Masterclasses will be taking place between 10h00 and 17h00 everyday. The masterclass lineup is set to kick off with mega beauty babe, Beezglam who has top clients in both South Africa and Dubai.

The fan-proclaimed queen of brows, Kendall Aberdeen will be up next with useful techniques that are sure to blow you away.

Cape Town ‘it’ babes Lindy Lin and Rushana Isaacs will follow with their loyal fanbase and vast knowledge of products. Mihlali Ndamase is no stranger to finding the perfect shade of foundation and she will be sharing her glam tips and tricks.

Next on the lineup are quintessential Joburg glam girls Azraa Baker and Thameenah Saint, who know how to dress up any look with a face beat. Kandy Kane certainly fits the mould for Africa’s boldest beauty festival, her looks are nothing short of daring and will teach you exactly how to make a statement.

The fabulous Lwazi Blose Cele aka Diva Cadach will complete our selection of artists as a certified makeup artist to the stars.

With this lineup and more, Beauty Revolution Festival is sure to be a major highlight in your events calendar this year.

You can purchase tickets to Beauty Revolution Festival via iTickets.

Enter the competiton below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway