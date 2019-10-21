Win tickets to 'The Big 5 Comedy Show'









Jason Goliath, Tumi Morake, Stuart Taylor, John Vlismas and Schalk Bezuidenhout. Picture: Supplied. IOL Entertainment is giving away 5 double tickets to the "The Big 5 Comedy Show" at Grand Arena, GrandWest on November 2. Slap a “Big High 5” as some of the continent’s most sought-after performers get their act together for another comedy-and-music spectacular. If your stomach muscles are up to it, do not miss this year’s national "The Big 5 Comedy Show" with its final show for 2019. Soak up the laughs when Stuart Taylor, John Vlismas, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath take to the stage with plenty of fresh quips in their comedy arsenal. After last year’s sold-out shows, this year’s edition promises to be another ground-breaker as Schalk joins the Big 5 family line-up.

Entrepreneur, comedian and founder of Taylor Made Productions, Stuart Taylor once again returns as host with an even mightier team of funny men and a new line-up of exceptional talent.

The man who is “Going Everywhere Quickly”, Stuart is the ringmaster who has the experience and know-how to keep his audience knee-slapping with mirth while introducing each of the Big 5 acts.

Schalk Bezuidenhout has become a comic-giant, having racked up several nominations and awards whilst storming on the domestic and international stage. His quirky ‘stache’ and ‘fro’ complement a sharp tongue and a unique take on modern society. This performer truly is the epitome of young and smart comedy which represents the future of this industry.

A modern David would never have faced up to Jason Goliath on the stage with his commanding stage presence, ridiculous amounts of energy and a comedy set focused on making audiences laugh at life’s uncomfortable truths.

Part of one of the most recognisable brands on the SA comedy scene, Goliath & Goliath, Jason has been a firm favourite as part of the Big Five Comedy brand and will be back to bring a whole lot of new LOL’s to the upcoming show.

Tumi Morake’s edgy and unpredictable brand of comedy has wowed audiences around the globe.

She has earned her place as headliner in comedy and was the first woman to host Comedy Central Presents on African soil and took her one-woman show to the famed Edinburgh Festival in Scotland in 2013.

From hosting her own late-night talk show, being a contributor on breakfast radio as well as being part of an impressive line-up on Netflix “Comedians of the World” Tumi has truly earned her crown as the queen of SA comedy.

One of the heavy weights of SA Comedy, John Vlismas needs little introduction after many years on the comic circuit.

Thought-provoking in his approach, he leaves no sacred cows untouched to bring his audience a different perspective.

"It feels as if the Big 5 Comedy brand has come of age and we are excited about how we can take the audiences’ experience to new levels in 2019. The hallmark of Big 5 Comedy has always been this: uncompromising quality with regards to not only the acts on the bill, but also the overall experience for the comedy lover in the audience.” Stuart Taylor, Producer & Host.

Event Information:

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Date: 02 November 2019

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R126 - R350, available at Computicket.

Enter the competition below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway



