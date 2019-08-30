Gin fans are in for a treat at the Canal Walk Gin Fest. Picture: Supplied

The first sip of spring will be on offer at the first Canal Walk Gin Fest, taking place from September 6- 7. All the top gin brands will be under one roof, with live entertainment from local talent and DJs.





The festival is designed to provide a fun atmosphere where gin enthusiasts will be given the opportunity to sample old favourites, discover new varieties and mix with other like- minded gin aficionados and enthusiasts.





Vanessa Herbst, marketing manager at Canal Walk Shopping Centre said : “We are excited to host the first gin festival in a shopping centre, and we think it’s the perfect way to welcome spring, we hope our visitors do too.”





There has been a steady rise in the interest in gin over the past few years with numerous local infusions and craft blends finding their way to discerning palates. Add to that the myriad ways in which to augment this drink – from a growing variety of tonics, to apple, pineapple, berries and more – Centre Court at Canal Walk will be the ideal place to be this September.





With experienced ginologists on hand to answer questions and share their knowledge, it’s also perfect for first time gin-drinkers to get acquainted with what the rest knows – let the spring beGIN.





Event Information







Times: Friday: 2pm – 10pm and Saturday: 11am – 10pm

Venue: Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Centre Court

Tickets: R120 per person, available at Computicket. Dates: Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7

No sales to persons under 18.





For more info: www.canalwalk.co.za



