Cape Town Natural Hair Fest 2018. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving away 2 sets of double tickets to the Cape Town Natural Hair Fest at the CTICC (Cape Town International Convention Centre) on Sunday,16 December. Men and women from all corners of South Africa are encouraged to accept who they are and where they come from by all-female collective, Cape Town Naturally.

The team of 5 women will be hosting the third annual Cape Town Natural Hair Fest on 16 December 2018 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The Fest, which is a one-day event empowered by Aunt Jackies Curls and Coils, will be celebrating natural hair and beauty, self-love and embracing what makes you unique. With additional sponsorships from As I am, and My Natural, it promises to, once again, give Natural haired ladies and gents more bang for their buck.

The festival, which saw over 1000 patrons last year, is dedicated to all in the natural hair community and aims to bring together everyone with an interest in natural hair care through live demonstrations, giveaways, entertainment and music, and various shopping opportunities.

Visit their website for more details: www.ctnaturally.co.za

