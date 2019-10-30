IOL Lifestyle is giving away five double tickets to The Collision Tour at Carnival City's Big Top Arena on Friday, November 1.
Two worlds are set to collide at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena on 1 November 2019 when the Africa Wrestling Alliance (AWA) in conjunction with Top Stars Wrestling (TSW) presents The Collision Tour.
The event sees AWA stars Johnny Palazzio, Mad Jack Maverick, Steve Eden, Freakshow and more take on the best of TSW talent which will consist of wrestlers from all over the globe, including the AWA All Africa Heavyweight Champion, Congo King.
One of the highlights of the show will be the Canadian Heavyweight Champion Wes Brisco a former WWE superstar.
With Top Stars Wrestling Federation mentioning their plans to bring a roster filled with international wrestlers to South Africa, Ajay Haripersad made a call to Wes personally to perform on South African ground for the very first time.