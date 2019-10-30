Win tickets to The Collision Tour (Joburg Only)









WWE Diva Amber Nova. Picture: Supplied IOL Lifestyle is giving away five double tickets to The Collision Tour at Carnival City's Big Top Arena on Friday, November 1.

Two worlds are set to collide at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena on 1 November 2019 when the Africa Wrestling Alliance (AWA) in conjunction with Top Stars Wrestling (TSW) presents The Collision Tour. The event sees AWA stars Johnny Palazzio, Mad Jack Maverick, Steve Eden, Freakshow and more take on the best of TSW talent which will consist of wrestlers from all over the globe, including the AWA All Africa Heavyweight Champion, Congo King. One of the highlights of the show will be the Canadian Heavyweight Champion Wes Brisco a former WWE superstar. With Top Stars Wrestling Federation mentioning their plans to bring a roster filled with international wrestlers to South Africa, Ajay Haripersad made a call to Wes personally to perform on South African ground for the very first time.

With his vast experience, he will be a great asset to the TSW roster on the upcoming tour.

The highlight for the evening in Carnival City will be the main event. This will be a Triple Threat Match with Johnny Pallazio vs Ananzi vs Former WWE and Former Nexus Founder Monster Tarver. This match will be for the very first T S W Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship Title. Congo King.

The Congolese giant has been on a devastating path since becoming champion on his mission to show the world the DRC has great wrestlers.

He will take on South Africa’s very own Steve Eden for the AWA Heavyweight Championship.

Fans will get the chance to see ROH Women’s Champion Kelly Klein go up against Former WWE Diva Amber Nova.

This will be necessary see as these two Divas have never ever faced each other before and they cannot wait for their paths to COLLIDE. Wrestling fans will get to see two major Heavyweight Title Fights in one evening under the Big Top Arena for the very first time.

Event Information

Venue: Carnival City - Big Top Arena, Johannesburg

Date: 01 November 2019

Time: 6pm

Tickets: R100 - R350, available at iTickets.

Enter the competition below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway