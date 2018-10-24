Endless Daze Festival. Picture: Laura McCullagh

IOL Lifestyle is giving 2 sets of double tickets to the Endless Daze Festival at Silwerstroom Resort. Psych Night & VANS South Africa present Endless Daze Festival, which will take place at Silwerstroom Resort (45 minutes up the West Coast from Cape Town) between 2 - 4 November 2018.

Off the back of a raved about 2017 edition, the lineup for this year has grown in composition and will see more international acts play, starting with the headline acts: A Place to Bury Strangers (USA), Dead Meadow (USA), WITCH (ZM/EU) ft Jacco Gardner, NONN (SE), Candice Gordon (IR) and A.S. Fanning (IR).

Some standout local acts include: Medicine Boy, Kidofdoom, The Brother Moves On, Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys, Msaki, Diamond Thug, Morena Leraba, Ex Olympic, Runaway Nuns, Msaki, LUMA, Clayton Human, Dumama & Kechou, Black Math, Sakawa Boys, Black Lung, Yndian Mynah, Julia Robert, Them Fads, Zoo Lake, The Dinosaurs, Holy Funk and DJ Mighty.

Festival Information:

Venue: Silwerstroom Resort

Date: 2 - 4 November 2018

Time: Gates open 13:00

Tickets: R750 - R900, available at Nutickets.

Enter the competition below:

