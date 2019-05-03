GoodLuck. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving a set of VIP tickets to the Good Luck Bar on May 31 in Johannesburg. GoodLuck returns for the fourth installment at the Good Luck Bar after three sold out events in 2016, 2017 & 2018.

The high-energy hit-makers will up the ante with support acts Easy Freak & Cinimin on Friday the 31st of May in the heart of Jozi.

‘We couldn’t be more excited to be returning for one of our favourite gigs of the year - the Good Luck Bar. This will be the fourth instalment of 'GoodLuck LIVE at the GoodLuck Bar' and we can't wait to be back in Jozi. Every year we have had a record of 100% sold out shows at this venue... So, our plan is to make this the biggest and best one yet - we can’t wait to jam and dance with you again! – And, this time we are bringing our friends Easy Freak & Cinimin to the party’, says Jules, lead vocalist of GoodLuck.

Get ready for a unique & explosive live music experience featuring 3 of South Africa’s best electronic acts.

Doors open at 7pm with live music starting at 9pm. No Under 18's

Event Information

Venue: The Good Luck Bar: Corner Main Street & Alexander St, Johannesburg

Date: 31 May 2019

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R120 - R300, available at Webtickets.

