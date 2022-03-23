Win tickets to the Grant’s Triple Good Sessions (Cape Town only)

IOL Lifestyle is giving away 5 double tickets to the Grant’s Triple Good Sessions at Cape Town's Old Biscuit Mill on Friday, March 25. Grant’s Triple Good Sessions is back and promises to be bigger than ever. Following the first instalment in Johannesburg last year, and February's Durban event, the invite-only experience aimed at bringing crews together will be touching down in Cape Town for the first time on March 25 at The Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock.

Joining the legendary kwaito crew TKZee on the bill hosted by Zulu Mkhathini are DJs Ready D, Akio, Fort Noks, and rapper Dee Koala. "There has always been Capetonians saying they can't wait for us to come to their city, so it'll be a win-win situation because we’ve also been looking forward to the chance to perform in Cape Town," says TKZee member Zwai Bala “Grant’s is all about collective achievement and bringing people together to celebrate their successes together no matter how big or small, which is why friendship is at the heart of what we do,” said Thenjiwe Mabope, South African brand manager for Grant’s Whisky.