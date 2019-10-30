Win tickets to The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston. Pic: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and Showtime Australia are giving away tickets to see Belinda Davis star in The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston at Artscape Theatre. The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, will showcase at Artscape Opera House at Artscape Theatre in Cape Town from 20 November until 1 December, and is billed as one of the “most anticipated concert performances of 2019”.

Featuring South African-born Davids, this is a first for South Africa, having already performed to sold-out arenas with an orchestra in the UK and Russia earlier this year.

Davids recently scooped the prestigious International Special Recognition Award at the UK’s National Tribute Music Awards in July in acknowledgement of her “global contribution to tribute performing” and “ground-breaking influence on the music industry”.

The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston is set to be backed by a South African orchestra, dancers and stunning theatrical effects this time around, as Davids is set to yet again impress local audiences in a jaw-dropping musical tribute experience to one of music's most loved-icons.



Launching just over seven years ago and dazzling global audiences ever since, The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston has already achieved great international success across the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Dubai and North America. In 2018, the show completed an extensive four-month tour of the USA for the very first time and is set to take over the globe in 2020 with performances billed for USA, Denmark and Sweden.

Cape Town audiences can expect to be serenaded by Davids live in concert, belting out all of Whitney’s greatest ballads and pop hits.

Director, Johnny Van Grinsven, believes Davids is a once-in-a-lifetime artist that brings Whitney’s musical legacy to the stage like no other tribute artist has done before.



Tickets for this spectacular show in Cape Town can purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide.