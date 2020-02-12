IOL Lifestyle and Investec are giving away tickets to the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, which will run from 14-16 February 2020 at the CTICC.
Summer in Cape Town is set to become a centre of the art world, as multitudes of artists, gallerists, curators and collectors will encamp for events of lasting cultural significance. For the art-loving public, the combined experience will blast open stupendous new views on the visual arts.
The pivotal, anchor event will be the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, coinciding with the Art Week Cape Town, the Stellenbosch Triennale as well as major retrospectives of the career of William Kentridge and exhibitions throughout the city.