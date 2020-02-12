Win tickets to the Investec Cape Town Art Fair









Win tickets to the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, which will run from 14-16 February 2020 at the CTICC.

Summer in Cape Town is set to become a centre of the art world, as multitudes of artists, gallerists, curators and collectors will encamp for events of lasting cultural significance. For the art-loving public, the combined experience will blast open stupendous new views on the visual arts.

The pivotal, anchor event will be the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, coinciding with the Art Week Cape Town, the Stellenbosch Triennale as well as major retrospectives of the career of William Kentridge and exhibitions throughout the city.





From the 14th to the 16th of February 2020, the 8th edition of Investec Cape Town Art Fair will return to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Positioned as the leading art fair in Africa, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2020 will welcome the foremost galleries from South Africa, the African continent and abroad.





A third of the exhibitors due to showcase at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2020 will be new to the event, and close to 40% from the rest of the world. After almost a decade of groundwork, the fair’s consistent drive to bring together galleries and artists from Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and the USA is yielding remarkable results.





What can the public expect? 10 must-see experiences centred on the artists, galleries and exhibitions taking place at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair.

For more information, visit www.investeccapetownartfair.co.za The fair is produced by Fiera Milano Exhibitions Africa (FMEA) of Fiera Milano S.p.A, a global leader in exhibition management and the organisers of miart art fair.



