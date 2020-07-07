Win tickets to The Kiffness performing virtually
IOL Lifestyle is giving 5 sets of double tickets to The Kiffness live (virtually) on Saturday, July 11.
The Kiffness will perform live (virtually) for their exclusive "Kiffstream" - the first Kiffness gig since lockdown started, on Saturday 11 July when the band will perform their high energy brand of electronic House music as part of the Get Lucky Streaming concert series in partnership with Gordon’s Gin.
The GoodLuck band members and the Gordon’s Gin team appreciate the additional freedoms afforded under Level 3 with regard to buying alcohol, and encourage all South Africans to only buy what they need and enjoy live streaming shows at home, responsibly.
A delicious twist to the entertainment mix will be a showcase by popular local mixologist Pete Lebese - aka Theegintleman – of easy cocktail mixology for the audience to try at home, because there’s nothing quite like a Gordon’s Gin cocktail to get you into the mood for a groove – all in responsible moderation, of course.
Fans of the band can look forward to The Kiffness tracks expertly performed with live instruments by band leader David Scott who will be joined on stage by saxophonist and synth extraordinaire Raiven Hansmann and guest vocalist Mathew Gold, whose dreamy vocals need little introduction.
The Kiffness is one of South Africa’s foremost live electronic music acts, with 3 SAMA nominations, numerous top 10 radio hits and millions of YouTube views accrued for their hilarious lockdown parody songs and videos.
With no further plans to do more streaming gigs they will be pulling out all the stops for this one night only performance – with more tech gear and camera equipment than you can shake a stick at.
The show starts at 7pm and will be livestreamed from the band Good Luck’s own state-of-the-art Cape Town studio, dubbed GoodLuck HQ, using the latest broadcasting technology.
A full camera crew will execute an incredible audio and cinematic experience for the show. Tickets can be booked online at Howler.
Event Information
Date: Saturday, July 11
Time: 7pm
Tickets: R100 - R180, available at Howler.
Enter the competition below: