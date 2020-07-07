Win tickets to The Kiffness performing virtually

IOL Lifestyle is giving 5 sets of double tickets to The Kiffness live (virtually) on Saturday, July 11.

The Kiffness will perform live (virtually) for their exclusive "Kiffstream" - the first Kiffness gig since lockdown started, on Saturday 11 July when the band will perform their high energy brand of electronic House music as part of the Get Lucky Streaming concert series in partnership with Gordon’s Gin.

The GoodLuck band members and the Gordon’s Gin team appreciate the additional freedoms afforded under Level 3 with regard to buying alcohol, and encourage all South Africans to only buy what they need and enjoy live streaming shows at home, responsibly.

A delicious twist to the entertainment mix will be a showcase by popular local mixologist Pete Lebese - aka Theegintleman – of easy cocktail mixology for the audience to try at home, because there’s nothing quite like a Gordon’s Gin cocktail to get you into the mood for a groove – all in responsible moderation, of course.

Fans of the band can look forward to The Kiffness tracks expertly performed with live instruments by band leader David Scott who will be joined on stage by saxophonist and synth extraordinaire Raiven Hansmann and guest vocalist Mathew Gold, whose dreamy vocals need little introduction.