GoodLuck and TRESOR. Picture: Supplied IOL Entertainment is giving away 5 double tickets for the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert on Sunday, January 26. On Sunday 26 January, concert-goers can look forward to live performances by local electro sensation GoodLuck as well as Afro-pop star TRESOR at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert. GoodLuck is an award-winning, chart-topping live electronic band born in Cape Town, South Africa, and charged with a global sound. Best known for their entrancing live performances, GoodLuck has shared stages with international artists such as Groove Armada, Basement Jaxx, Pet Shop Boys, Paul Oakenfold, Lost Frequencies and super-producer Pharrell Williams. “Our favourite gig in our home town...Just a few days until we hop back onto the Kirstenbosch stage and have the time of our lives with all of you, and our friend TRESOR. We’re planning our best concert yet, with some sneaky surprises, so come and join us for the unforgettable adventure!” Juliet Harding, GoodLuck.

Concert-goers can look forward to hearing fan favourites as well as new tracks such as “Be Yourself,” which was released on their own Get Lucky Records, “Chasing Dreams”, which has been described as a sonic dreamscape built on upbeat melodies and empowering lyrics, as well as “Dear Future Me”, a collaboration with Dutch artist Boris Smith.

Their irresistible blend of electronica, pop and subtle influences of jazz will be accompanied by local Afro-pop favourite, TRESOR. A musician on a mission to bring back the glory days of African pop music, TRESOR’s sound is an inspired new twist on old legends such as Fela Kuti, Papa Wemba and Hugh Masekela.

Event Information:

Venue: Kirstenbosch Gardens, Cape Town

Date: 26 January - 05 April 2020

Time: Gates open 4pm

Tickets: R170 - R220, available at Webtickets

