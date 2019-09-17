Win tickets to the Lanzerac Hotel & Spa Heritage Day Festival Pic: Supplied

One lucky reader stands the chance to win a set of tickets to Lanzerac’s Heritage Day Festival on Tuesday, 24 September valued at R650.00 per person. Lanzerac will host a cultural experience showcasing a wide assortment of unique dishes cooked over open flames in celebration of national “braai day”!

In true tradition, you will be welcomed with a glass of Lanzerac MCC and can spend the day savouring a feast of locally produced dishes prepared by the Lanzerac chefs, whilst roaming between the Taphuis, Private Dining venue and outdoor terrace.

You will be treated to tapas-style fare and slow roasted gourmet style pub plates. There will also be a kids’ station available on the day. In addition, Heritage Day revellers can enjoy their favourite Lanzerac wines in the outdoor wine lounge set up on the lush lawns, or artisanal gin from the pop-up bar.

Expect fresh, seasonal produce and great wine, along with pleasant music from our live entertainment.

Date: 24 September 2019

Venue: Lanzerac Wine Estate, Stellenbosch

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Tickets are fully inclusive of all food, wine and gin.

