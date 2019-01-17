SA-born Michael Jackson tribute performer Dantanio is back in Cape Town to celebrate the memory of The King of Pop live on stage.
"The Michael Jackson HIStory Show" is two-hour musical experience, which showcases all of Jackson's greatest hits such as "Billie Jean", "Thriller", "Smooth Criminal", "Ben" and many more, runs at The Artscape Theatre from 17 January until 10 February 2019.
Alongside Dantanio, the show features a live six-piece band, backup dancers and 40 different customised costumes.
It's opening night and we are super super excited to take to the stage this evening at @artscapetheatre in Cape Town! Dress up, be prepared to dance and sing along all night - because it's going to become DANGEROUS! 😜🔥💪🎉
