SA-born Michael Jackson tribute performer Dantanio is back in Cape Town to celebrate the memory of The King of Pop live on stage.

"The Michael Jackson HIStory Show" is two-hour musical experience, which showcases all of Jackson's greatest hits such as "Billie Jean", "Thriller", "Smooth Criminal", "Ben" and many more, runs at The Artscape Theatre from 17 January until 10 February 2019.