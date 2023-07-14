Independent Online
Friday, July 14, 2023

Win tickets to the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2023 valued at R7 500

Published 7m ago

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference is the opportunity it presents for networking and collaboration.

Business leaders, consultants, and policymakers attending the event will have the chance to connect with like-minded professionals from various industries, fostering partnerships and relationships that can drive real change.

Read more about the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2023

The conference offers a unique space where ideas can be exchanged, best practices shared, and potential collaborations explored, leading to the creation of synergistic initiatives that support economic empowerment efforts.

Event details:

Where: Maslow Hotel in Sandton, South Africa

When: 19-20 July 2023

Complete the entry form below to stand a chance to win a ticket to the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2023 valued at R7 500.

economic growth, economic sector, economy, Nedbank, Gauteng

