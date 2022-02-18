Win tickets to the Plant Powered Show in Cape Town

The Plant Powered Show takes place this year at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29.

The Plant Powered Show is the first of its kind in South Africa, bringing the plant-based, vegetarian, vegan and conscious living revolution to a mainstream audience.

It will incorporate a not-to-be-missed three-day live in-person event as well as an exciting virtual component, which will allow visitors from other provinces and around the globe to attend online.

IOL is giving away 5 sets of double tickets to the show.