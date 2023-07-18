Win tickets to The Plant Powered Show JHB

Whether you’re flexitarian, vegan, vegetarian or simply looking to eat more consciously, this mega-collection of plant-based deliciousness is bound to expand your food horizons.
This three day event will also feature diverse and compelling talks by leading health and wellness experts, interactive experiences.
Spend the day tasting samples and shopping for plant-based treats; grabbing lunch from the pop-up eateries; sipping on delicious wines and conscious cocktails; watching free chef demos in The Checkers Plant Kitchen.
The Plant Powered Show
- Kyalami International Convention Centre, Greater Johannesburg
- Friday, August 4, 2023, from 12:00 to 18:00
- Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 10:00 to 18:00
- Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 10:00 to 17:00
For more info, visit The Plant Powered Show website.
To enter the competition complete the entry form below:a Rafflecopter giveaway