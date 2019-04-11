IOL Lifestyle and The Rand Show are giving away 4 family tickets to the Rand Show ticket & Gaming Entertainment Pavilion on Monday 22 April at 16.45
Each person gets 4 general access to Rand Show ticket & 4 Gaming Entertainment Pavilion ticket.
T&C's
- The Gaming Entertainment Pavilion ticket tickets are date & time specific.
- The tickets are valid for the days stated on the ticke.
- Entry to the Gaming Entertainment Pavilion is for Monday 22 April at 16.45
- Winners must print these out and bring with to the show to gain access.
- No electronic tickets (shown on the phone) will be accepted.
As the countdown begins to one of this country’s most iconic events, the organisers have announced the introduction of an immersive ‘Gaming Entertainment Pavilion’ at the 2019 Rand Show.
The Gaming Entertainment Pavilion hosted alongside numerous new lifestyle, retail and entertainment offerings, promises a massively fun family day – or days – out.
R 150 gives you entry into The Rand Show (which gives you access to all the halls). Entry into the Gaming Entertainment Pavilion will cost an additional R 20 for a two-hour tour through an immersive environment of Gaming, Cosplay and Dance.
There are prizes up for grabs including a trip to TwitchCon USA and for early bird purchases, a Suzuki Swift!
The early bird online ticket purchase of R 100 will give visitors both access into The Rand Show as well as the Gaming Entertainment Pavilion. So
The pavilion will be open from 14h00 to 19h00 weekdays and 10h00 to 19h00 on weekends.
