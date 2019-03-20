Jeremy Loops. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a set of double tickets to the Summersault Festival. Jeremy Loops presents the Summersault Festival on 21 April at Zevenwacht Wine Estate, Stellenbosch.

Stellenbosch’s Zevenwacht Wine Estate calls on all festival lovers to join festival creator and local music legend Jeremy Loops, the UK’s electronica pop artist Youngr, Australia’s folk artist Kim Churchill, indie folk sensation Matthew Mole, Cape Town musos Diamond Thug, and the talented Sean Koch, and indie pop hybrid band World of Birds, for a fresh, new experience on the festival calendar.

A day out on the picturesque 300 year old wine estate grounds with picnic baskets to order and a view of Table Mountain, the perfect back drop for a lifestyle music festival.

‘I’m incredibly excited to introduce Summersault Festival, our first Jeremy Loops music festival. It's in our DNA, really. In our early days in Cape Town, we used to host our own parties just to have a platform to perform on, and later when we began playing festivals, and as I’ve toured the globe doing so recently, I've always obsessed about lineups, design, and how I'd tweak a festival if it was my own. Well, the time has arrived and so here we are!’, says Jeremy Loops.

Event Information:

Venue: Zevenwacht Wine Estate, Stellenbosch, Cape Town

Date: 21 April 2019

Time: 11am to 10pm

Tickets: R295, available at Howler.

