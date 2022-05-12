Win tickets to The Virtual Parenting Experience

The Virtual Parenting Experience is perfect for pregnant mom and moms with small kids, featuring amazing speakers over 3 days which can be enjoyed from the safety of your home. BabyYumYum.co.za will again bring trusted parenting advice and products to parents and caregivers in the most accessible and convenient way possible during the second Virtual Parenting Experience which is powered by Momentum Medical Scheme in 2022.

Story continues below Advertisment

Attendees can look forward to a series of curated webinars hosted by experts in their fields and interacting with brands in a safe virtual environment from Friday, 20 May to Sunday, 22 May 2022. The three days of sessions include the following: Friday 20 May - Dedicated Brand Engagement and Retail e-Commerce Space Saturday 21 May - Day 1 Expert Presentations (10h00 to 16h00) Sunday 22 May - Day 2 Expert Presentations (10h00 to 16h00) The 2022 programme will include new expert speakers, interactive workshops, celebrity guest speakers and incredible giveaways aimed couples who are wanting to start a family and those who are already on their parenting journey.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tickets for the second Virtual Parenting Experience can be booked online now and are R80 for the 3 days. For general enquiries, please send an email [email protected] or visit babyyumyum.co.za/virtual-parenting-experience/ Ten readers stand a chance of winning 2 tickets to attend the virtual event.

Story continues below Advertisment