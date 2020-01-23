Win tickets to The Wedding Expo in Sandton. Pic: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and the Wedding Expo are giving away 5 sets of double tickets to attend the Wedding Expo on 14 & 15 March 2020.

Who says weddings need to be stressful? If your wedding is meant to be the best day of your life, we believe the build-up should be part of the fun.

The Wedding Expo in partnership with Old Mutual is all about bringing the magic of weddings to life and to take the pain out of planning. Come and tick stationery, flowers, table decor, photographers, caterers, financial and legal advice off your to-do list.

Peruse the dreamy wedding gowns, sit down with talented jewellery designers and design your engagement ring or wedding finery. Find your perfect honeymoon at the expo and get discounts on the day.

This is the time to get together with the people who are dreaming about your wedding with you – your partner, your besties, your bridesmaids, your mum. 

The Sandton Convention Centre is the new home of The Wedding Expo which will take place on 14 & 15 March 2020.

This year The Wedding Expo will include the following features:

  • Win a Wedding Competition - Honeymoons, wedding venues, an engagement ring, bridal gown, photography and more
  • Daily Fashion Shows with most beautiful bridal trends from local and international designers
  • Table inspiration from top wedding planners
  • Beautiful biscuit decorating courses
  • Old Mutual ‘TED’ talks on everything wedding

Need to knows:

  • Dates: 14th and 15th March 2020
  • Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
  • Tickets: – R145.00 per adult
  • Children under 10 attend for free.
  • Tickets are available from www.wedding-expo.co.zaquicket.co.za, or at the door
  • Time: 10am to 5pm daily
