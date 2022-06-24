Win tickets to this year’s East Coast Radio House + Garden Show

The East Coast Radio House + Garden Show kicks off this Friday, June 24, at the Durban Exhibition Centre and is set to come alive with a gathering of local designers, décor lovers, homemakers, entertainers, celebrities, experts, chefs and foodies, families and friends. As KZN’s biggest home, garden and lifestyle expo, the show has created a local marketplace of inspiration, creativity, innovation, collaboration, demonstrations, entertainment and craftsmanship at its best.

The East Coast House + Garden Show brings over 300 exhibitors together for 10 days. It’s a one-of-a-kind home and garden experience for shoppers and idea hunters that is making its 40 th appearance in 2022! As a sweetener, the organisers are offering the following - with every R100 Adult ticket purchased online, you will receive a voucher for a slice of cake to redeem at any Chateau Gateaux Store! Ts & Cs Apply. Visitors to the show can walk the aisles and discover local smells and flavours from the likes of Lemonlicious, The Noodle Boss, The Vegan Chef, Maverick & Jane, Simply Olives, Smokin’ Barrel, Toti Brewery, and so many more. One of its key highlights at the show is the Creative Spaces Pavilion by Plascon, which will acknowledge ‘Flexibility’ as the latest trend. Incorporating the latest Plascon Winter and Spring palettes, five local KZN interior designers will share their take on ‘flexible living’ by showcasing spaces that focus on flexible design for living, learning and working.

“We are (also) particularly excited about this year’s Foodie Fair, which is ready to set fans' taste buds ablaze with a buffet of food and drinks choices to discover. It will be a celebration of local artisanal food and businesses as we welcome back some foodie favourite exhibitors - some of whom have re-invented themselves – as well as new businesses and dishes created as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. “This year is especially significant, as we are showcasing businesses and vendors who would normally use events as a main platform for their livelihood. We are honoured to be part of this trend once again,” says Cairey Baxter-Bruce, East Coast Radio House + Garden Show Director. Local Foodie Fair mean business

And if that's not already getting the public's tongues wagging, then the live music entertainment at the Gin Bar will, along with an onsite 'Chilli Eating Challenge' involving the public and local celebrities going head-to-head (or heat-to-heat) on Saturday, June 25, 2022. For more information or to book tickets, visit www.housegardenshow.co.za or follow on Instagram and Facebook using @housegardenshow.

WIN! WIN! WIN! We are giving away 4 x show tickets to 500 of our readers. The tickets are valid for entry to the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show from Monday, June 27 - 30, 2022. Competition is open to all residing in KZN.