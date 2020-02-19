IOL Entertainment is giving away two sets of double tickets for Ultra South Africa in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
The phase 3 announcement included that of the massive RESISTANCE lineup, the full South African artist complement, the BudX stage and the return of the 5FM stage, both at the Joburg show at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
RESISTANCE is, as usual, offering the Main Stage a proper run for its money with techno and house beats. Featuring international legends including Jamie Jones, Luciano and CamelPhat, South African superstar in the making Shimza, returning local hero Themba, and other regional underground fixtures such as Floyd Lavine, Ryan Murgatroyd, Leighton Moody and Pierre Johnston. JHB RESISTANCE also includes Da Capo, Jullian Gomes, Lemon & Herb and Trancemicsoul! Resisting the RESISTANCE will certainly be futile.