Ultra South Africa. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving away two sets of double tickets for Ultra South Africa in Cape Town and Johannesburg. 

The phase 3 announcement included that of the massive RESISTANCE lineup, the full South African artist complement, the BudX stage and the return of the 5FM stage, both at the Joburg show at the Nasrec Expo Centre. 

RESISTANCE is, as usual, offering the Main Stage a proper run for its money with techno and house beats. Featuring international legends including Jamie Jones, Luciano and CamelPhat, South African superstar in the making Shimza, returning local hero Themba, and other regional underground fixtures such as Floyd Lavine, Ryan Murgatroyd, Leighton Moody and Pierre Johnston. JHB RESISTANCE also includes Da Capo, Jullian Gomes, Lemon & Herb and Trancemicsoul! Resisting the RESISTANCE will certainly be futile.

Regional artists added to ULTRA South Africa’s bill on the Main Stage and at BudX stage include Sho Madjozi, DJ Zinhle, Aero Manyelo, Timo ODV, PHFat, Kyle Watson, Dean FUEL, Protoculture, Abby Nurock, Fresh & Euphonik and many more.

The 5FM stage, hosted by Roger Goode, will see Kyle Cassim, Pascal & Pearce, Ms Cosmo, Guy Herman, No Method, pH, Strange Loving and more keeping that 5FM energy high all night long. 

Event Information

Cape Town

Venue: The Ostrich Farm

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020

Tickets: R650 - R1500 available at Howler.

Johannesburg

Venue: Expo Centre, Nasrec

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Tickets: R800 - R4000 available at Howler.

Enter the competition below: 

a Rafflecopter giveaway