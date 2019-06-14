Vortex Phoenix Festival of Fire. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving away a set of weekend passes to the Vortex Phoenix Festival of Fire from 21 - 23 June 2019. Brighten up winter with Vortex Trance Adventures who once again are bringing you their 3-day Phoenix Festival of Fire Outdoor Music Festival. '

With a fabulous line-up of international and local DJ’s, and for the first time playing at Vortex is John 00 Fleming, world famous DJ. The festival will be held at Nekkies Resort, close to Worcester in a beautiful setting on the Breede River.

Enjoy amazing music, varied workshops, trade stalls and an assortment of food vendors. Dance nonstop on the main dance floor or choose one of the ambient dance floors - then relax in one of the comfortable chill areas. Safe parking and camping facilities also available.

Event Information:

Venue: Nekkies Resort near Worcester

Date: 21 - 23 June 2019

Tickets: R440 - R550, available at Quicket

Website: https://vortextranceadventures.co.za/

Enter the competition below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway