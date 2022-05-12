Win tickets to Zip Zap Circus for some Slapstick fun!

The past 2 years have taken us on a roller-coaster ride with unexpected twists and turns along the way and many are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel. Circus has historically been a beacon of happiness and joy in hard times and Slapstick, Zip Zap Circus’ brand new, never-before-seen show, will be just that!

A traditional circus show with a 1930s twist whacked with layers of comedy; Slapstick will nostalgically transport the entire family back to the times of Swing, Gypsy Jazz, The Three Stooges and Charlie Chaplin. It will take you back to the days when this type of comedy grew its roots, where a pie in the face was made famous and costumes were a different kind of colourful.

Slapstick promises to use the same circus joy that brightened the heaviness of 1930s livelihoods to bring light-hearted fun to audiences once again. While we’re all still navigating this pandemic, Zip Zap Circus will transport you to a place of upliftment, laughter and fun-filled excitement.

This brand-new show will be performed by the troupe who performed at Match in Africa #6 in 2020 and at the V&A Waterfront in January this year.