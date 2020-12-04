Win toys for Christmas with Hasbro and IOL

With the festive season and summer holidays fast approaching, Hasbro has released their Great Gifts List for 2020 and in the spirit of giving, Hasbro and IOL are giving away some fun Hasbro hampers. Here's what you have to do: Write your very own special letter to Father Christmas, starting with "Dear Santa, I deserve a Hasbro toy because...." Give us your very best reason for deserving a toy, and you could win one of the Hasbro toys listed below. Send your special requests to [email protected] before December 11. Below are the Hasbro toys you stand a chance of winning. NERF Hamper (valued at R1100) which includes the new NERF ULTRA TWO

PLAY-DOH Hamper (valued at R900), with lots of fun creative opportunities included

HASBRO GAMES Hamper (valued at R900) - get your family game night on these holidays

* TBC only available from December 2020.

