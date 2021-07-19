Win two pairs of offugo reading glasses valued at R459 each

As technology advances, we all continue to use blue-light emitting screens indiscriminately, knowing that it may be affecting our eye-health and sleep...

The good news is, with offugo Blue Block readers by David Green Eyewear, you can now use your phone, computer, tablet, and TV with confidence.

offugo reading glasses, are the originals in this market, designed in Cape Town, have been developed to selectively block this blue light source, which can cause eye fatigue and strain. Plus, you’ll look stylish while receiving relief and comfort.

They even have a lens for people with 20-20 vision. Choose from a variety of colours and four designs, to suit any face: half, oval, rectangle and round, with a petite model for smaller faces.