Win two rings from the new Pandora me collection

Reset and refreshed, Pandora Me relaunches in 2021 with an all-new attitude. Tapping into the power of Gen Z’s energy, the collection is a celebration of self-expression, creativity and embracing the beauty found in our differences. It’s all about breaking the rules, defying expectations and being bold.

Personalisation is at the heart of the collection, with multiple styling accents allowing the wearer to amplify their own unique style. Chunky link chain bracelets and necklaces, mono hoop earrings and stackable rings are entirely customisable courtesy of interchange-able styling connectors and styling links.