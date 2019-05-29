Win tickets to watch David Coulthard spin through the streets at the Red Bull Cape Town Circuit on June 2.

This weekend, Formula One titan and business mogul David Coulthard will light up the streets of Cape Town in a Red Bull racing car – on a custom street track built to bring local fans closer to the sights, sounds and smells of F1.



Red Bull Cape Town Circuit is a FREE event that will give tens of thousands of South African fans the chance to witness the thundering power of a Formula 1 car at close quarters!





Sure, you’ve watched a Grand Prix on TV, but there’s no substitute for the ear-splitting roar of the engine, the haze of tyre smoke and aroma of burning rubber.





IOL Lifestyle and Red Bull are giving away 2 sets of VIP tickets to the Red Bull Cape Town circuit on Sunday, June 2.





These VIP tickets are valued at R1950 each and offer:





~Dedicated Friends of Red Bull parking





~Complimentary drinks and food (limited)





~Best spot to watch the action from, with a view of the pit area.





To enter complete the entry form below: