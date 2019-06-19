Win VIP tickets to The Glenlivet JazzTown Durban July

One IOL Lifestyle reader can walk away with two tickets to attend THE Glenlivet JazzTown at the Vodacom Durban July at Greyville Race Course on Saturday 6 July . The winner will enjoy a definitive, world class South African jazz experience along with 5-star hospitality within an opulent glass fronted marquee overlooking the race course.

The premium VIP Hospitality package to the value of R4500 includes:

General Access to Greyville Racecourse

A bottle of THE Glenlivet 12 Year Old on arrival (per pair of guests)

The spectacular live jazz line-up VIP Hospitality Deck, Lounge, and Decor

Open Bar Lunch buffet and substantial canapé-style dinner

Complimentary Parking on the grounds

THE Glenlivet brings the definitive Jazz lifestyle experience to the mix at Africa’s greatest race day, for the 3rd year running. With a music line-up headed up by legendary South African songstress Yvonne Chaka Chaka along with The ‘Stars of Africa’, SA’s finest Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo, and Kasi Soul trio The Soil, guests can soak up the vibe while taking in show-stopping performances by three of SA’s genre-defining musical legends – along with a turnout of South Africa’s top tier celebrities and influential personalities.

Guests attending this über stylish event will enjoy the ultimate social experience.

Ticket bookings via Computicket. Alternatively e-mail [email protected] or call 083 564 9400.

Enjoy Responsibly. Not for sale to persons under the age of 18.



TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

1. The prize is not transferable and cannot be converted to cash.

2. Transport to and from the venue is not included.

4. This prize is valid only for The Glenlivet JazzTown at Greyville Race Course on 6 July 2019.

