Win with NESCAFÉ RICOFFY this Heritage Month

NESCAFÉ RICOFFY wants to bring pride to life this Heritage Month.

That is why this year’s NESCAFÉ RICOFFY tin design is inspired by pride, which gave South Africans the opportunity to design a “Proudly Me” NESCAFÉ RICOFFY 750g Tin.

Now NESCAFÉ RICOFFY is encouraging South Africans to share their special moments of pride and celebrate the beautiful stories that inspire us all.

To sweeten the deal, IOL Lifestyle and Nestlé and be giving away five NESCAFÉ RICOFFY heritage hampers.

Each hamper includes a limited-edition NESCAFÉ RICOFFY 750g pride tin, two NESCAFÉ RICOFFY coffee mugs, NESTLÉ CREMORA 750g, NESTLÉ CREMORA 250ml vanilla favoured, and hazelnut flavoured, liquid creamer valued at R400 each.