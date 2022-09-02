Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ canine apparel line

Dolly Parton is releasing wigs for dogs. The “9 to 5” hitmaker has teamed up with SportPet designs to create a pet apparel line called “Doggy Parton”. And as well as a "blonde bombshell" hairpiece, items in the range include a pink cowgirl hat with tiara, a gingham Western print two-piece collar and leash set, tour T-shirts, cowgirl dresses, bandanas and squeaky toys.

A portion of the proceeds from the range will go to rescue organisation Willa B Farms. Parton said in a statement: "'Puppy Love“ was my very first record and, six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. “This inspired me to start my own line of ‘Doggy Parton’ apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair.

“Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?“ She also took to Instagram to share the news.

In the caption she wrote: “It’s finally here! Brand new @DoggyParton pet products are available now! Grab your furry friend something special through the link in my bio. 🐶💗” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) Last month, the 76-year-old county legend unveiled another non-musical venture; plans for a new roller-coaster at her Dollywood theme park. The Big Bear Mountain will open at the attraction – which opened in Tennessee in 1986 – in 2023 and will feature “three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall”.

The “Jolene” singer is excited that fans will be able to travel the Smoky Mountains themselves via the ride while referencing her 1994 song “Smoky Mountain Memories”. She tweeted: "The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring. I’m excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear. Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever.“ Meanwhile, Dollywood president Eugene Naughton explained that the ride was “family-friendly” and described it as being “comfortable fun”.

