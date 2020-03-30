5 WhatsApp games to beat lockdown boredom

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - Boredom. It’s something that most of us are becoming very acquainted with during the lockdown. Passing the time has become a real challenge. So, why not have a little fun on your Whatsapp groups? This way you keep in contact with family and friends, and have a little fun too. My list: 1. Once upon a time… You start off with “Once upon a time ...” and the other members of the group can join in and add lines to make it an interesting storyline. Each member gets 15 seconds. 2.Guess the title

You can choose either movie titles or songs. Your members would have to guess a movie or song through clues using a selection of emojis. You can go all out on this one and make it as quirky as possible.

2. In Character

In this game, all you have to do is pretend to be someone else until someone guesses who you are pretending to be. Or you can troll your mum or bestie in the chat, and change your profile picture and start acting like them.

4. Riddle me this

If you and your mates are into brain games and IQ tests, then riddles are a perfect fit. You can add suspense by using voice notes.

5. Would you rather …?

This game requires you to ask your friend a simple two choice question like “Would you rather sleep in the jungle or swim with sharks”. Each question leads to another question, which is deeper and darker.