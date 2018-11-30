The soon-to-be-released Huawei MediaPad T5 10 will offer a unique audio and entertainment experience while its robust design means the tablet is well-suited for children.

While the South African tablet market has become saturated by scores of tech companies attempting to outdo one another, finding a tablet that encompasses high-end features at an affordable cost is a challenge.



As the tablet remains a niche market in the country, many affordable tablets lack features that allow the device to offer a premium entertainment offering, while still being a productive tool.





To further this, tablets have become synonymous with younger users, who make use of it for entertainment apps and YouTube videos, as well as for pupils leaving high school to university, as an educational device to assist in studies.





Huawei's solution to a tablet that is able to perform as an entertainment device for children and adults, out-performing other devices as a workhorse, while fitting in a comfortable price bracket - is the soon- to-be-released Huawei MediaPad T5 10.





The device is set to reshape the way users consume entertainment on their tablet, while offering unparalleled performance with a unique audio and entertainment experience. What’s more is that with its robust design the tablet is well-suited for children and offers child-friendly features.





With a vivid Full HD 10.1-inch display with a slim aluminium body - the Huawei MediaPad T5 10 makes for a durable device for work or play.





The Huawei MediaPad T5 10 allows its user to immerse themselves into a distinctive entertainment experience through powerful speakers and crystal clear display, making the device perfect for enjoying movies and videos, offering loads of fun for the festive season.





A great addition to the family, the Huawei MediaPad T5 10 features Huawei's Kids Corner feature, offering parents the opportunity to give their children a jump start with educational apps, to give them the edge when heading back to school, next year.





Backed by the power of the Android operating system, the Huawei MediaPad T5 10, enhances the learning experience for students. With its large display, the device will bring apps to life and increase productivity for daily use and a great companion to watch content off, when the working day is done.





The Huawei MediaPad T5 10 performs just as well as a tablet for everyday use. Through a variety of applications and potent processing power, the Huawei MediaPad T5 10 is able to handle a multitude of tasks simultaneously.



