Angelina Jolie 'learns so much' from her kids









Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt arrive for the screening of "First They Killed My Father". Picture: AP Angelina Jolie says she "learns so much" from her six children and feels like her "world expands" when their's does. The 44-year-old actress recently sent her eldest child Maddox, 18, off to university in South Korea and she has gushed that she is "so proud" of him and shared how she learns "so much" from her six children. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight", she said: "I just sent one off ... I'm so proud of him. "I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage." The 'Maleficent' star - who also has Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - says she expects to have a "different" experience with each of her children when they are ready to head to college or fly the nest.

She added: "[And] it's going to be different for different kids.

"Maddox was so ready."

Maddox is studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, and Angelina admitted she was devastated when she had to say goodbye to him last month.

She said: "Yes, I cried. he was very sweet and gave me a big long hug. It's that transfer when they start taking care of you and making sure you're OK."

She added that she is "excited about his choices' in life" and wants to get back to visit him as soon as possible.

However, Angelina is keeping busy with her other children while Maddox is away.

Revealing that she has been training for Marvel's "The Eternals" alongside her kids, she explained: "My son Knox does some weapons [classes] and Viv does karate, so I've been jumping into all their classes.

"I'm the mum that keeps showing up! It's been fun and going to the gym together is really good."

Angelina previously revealed she let out an "embarrass-your-children ugly cry" when she was saying goodbye to Maddox.

She said: "I had the big glasses, and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... And he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave. I am very proud of him. He is ready - he's good.

"I miss him, I miss him. Or I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't set my plane tickets."