Angelina Jolie says she "learns so much" from her six children and feels like her "world expands" when their's does.
The 44-year-old actress recently sent her eldest child Maddox, 18, off to university in South Korea and she has gushed that she is "so proud" of him and shared how she learns "so much" from her six children.
Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight", she said: "I just sent one off ... I'm so proud of him.
"I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage."
The 'Maleficent' star - who also has Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - says she expects to have a "different" experience with each of her children when they are ready to head to college or fly the nest.