Oh, how time flies! It seems like just yesterday when a pregnant Khloe Kardashian was hit with the blow that her child’s father, Tristan Thompson, was cheating on her. The entire planet has been all in their business since. But, over the weekend, the nitpickers paused their, well, nitpicking, to watch Khloe and Tristan celebrate the first birthday of their child, True. Because True looked so adorbs in her royal blue outfit that matched mommy’s, we decided to look at some more times that this kid totally stole our hearts.

Here are three times True was too cute for words.

Timbs True

When she was just 10 months old, Khloe posted this pic of True rocking a pink Gucci and the cutest Timbs. We don’t know how cold it gets in Calabasas but those baby shoes are ultra cute.

Turban True

Of course this was a not-so-subtle flex about all of Khloe’s designer bags. But we can’t help but see the real star of the snap: True in a turban. This baby has style.



Tutorial True

OK, so she’s not actually creating makeup tutorials yet. Although, that would probably do wonders for KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics sales. But how cute does True look playing with her mom’s make-up?



