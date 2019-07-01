Picture: Pixabay

From medicine dispensers that play happy tunes to fresh food feeders that help introduce solids to babies in a safe and fun way, there are tonnes of gadgets and gizmos on the market that help make parenting a breeze.



5 gadgets to make parenting a little bit easier:





Ava the Elephant

R183.24 from momgenius.com

Ava the Elephant is a talking children's medicine dispenser that was created to take the tears out of medicine-time, and turn it into giggle-time. Children will light up at the design of the adorable elephant that plays encouraging music. The ability to dispense medicine one-handed will make holding on to your baby and giving medicine at the same time quick and easy. The product comes with Ava the Elephant as well as a 2 tsp (10ml) BPA-free medicine dispenser, and sound unit (including batteries).





Lulla-Vibe

R354.32 from www.munchkin.com

From developing in the womb for 9 months, babies are used to vibrations they experienced due to the flow of blood, walking, talking and other activities mothers perform that generates vibrations. As a result, parents often have to drive their newborns around, strapped into the car seat just to get them to fall asleep. The Lulla-Vibe saves is a vibrating mattress pad that saves parents both on sleepless nights and petrol costs and helping soothe colicky fussy babies.





Playtex VentAire Advanced Wide Bottle

R50 from babyfantasy.co.za

Although bottle feeding is sometimes what’s best for mother and baby, it presents a host of challenges. Babies run the risk of swallowing air along with her milk or formula. Air bubbles can cause babies to have an upset tummy and become gassy. The feeding bottle features breakthrough micro-channel vent technology that vents air at the back of the bottle versus through the nipple, which prevents air from mixing with milk and provides a virtually bubble-free feeding, the angled bottle promotes the semi-upright feeding position recommended by paediatricians to help prevent ear infections.





Owlet Smart Sock

R4228 from owletcare.com

When you put your little one down to sleep, it’s sometimes difficult to rest easy and know that they will be 100% okay in their cribs. Put your mind at ease with the Smart Sock. It comfortably wraps around baby’s foot to track heart rate, oxygen levels and sleep using clinically-proven pulse oximetry that parents can monitor via a cell phone app. The base station glows green to let you know everything is okay but notifies with lights and sounds if heart rate or oxygen levels leave preset zones.





Haakaa Fresh Food Feeder

R345 from www.faithful-to-nature.co.za





Help baby explore the tastes and flavours of fresh fruit and veggies in a safe way. The cute, colourful Haakaa Fresh Food Feeder helps parents to introduce solids and encourage self-feeding, without the risk of choking. The silicone feeder has small holes to let easily digestible pieces of food through as baby chews. It’s a safe way for little ones to explore new flavours and textures. Plus, the chewy silicone handle doubles as a soothing teether for sore gums.



