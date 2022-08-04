5 natural tips to boost milk production for breastfeeding moms

Being a mother can be the most satisfying yet challenging role to play. A woman's life takes a complete turn after she becomes a mother with new responsibilities. Hence paying attention to her health is of utmost necessity.

Nursing mothers who are breastfeeding their children are always on the lookout to provide the best nutrition to their babies. Since breast milk is the only source of food and nutrition for babies, it is important to have sufficient milk production. However, some women might go through an insufficient amount of milk to feed their babies.

Stress, lifestyle disorders, and some other mistakes may lead to less milk production. But there are some natural ways Dietitian Garima Goyal shared with IANSlife to boost milk for a nursing mother to keep the baby happy and healthy. 1. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water and staying hydrated is the key to having ample milk production for your baby. Breast milk contains a high amount of water, and hence a dehydrated body can never make enough milk.

A minimum of 3 litres of water is recommended for nursing mothers. Apart from that, include other fluids like juice, herbal teas, and coconut waters to add more water to your body. 2. Frequent breastfeeding

Breastfeed your baby quite often and use both sides of your breasts. Also, if your baby only latches to you for a short period, try making it long. The longer your baby latches, the more milk production you will have. 3. Give yourself a massage

Breast massages are effective as they increase blood flow and help to release any blocked milk ducts. Gently massage your breasts in between feeding as it will help the milk naturally come out and will be easier for your baby to latch on. 4. Add herbs and spices to your diet

Include garlic, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, and cumin seeds in your daily diet to see improved milk production. Garlic's lactogenic properties naturally boost milk production. Fenugreek and fennel seeds contain galactagogue properties which are effective in milk supply. Add garlic pastes to your daily food to consume it naturally. You can add fenugreek seeds to your milk or chew some fennel seeds to see positive results.

5. Eat green vegetables Leafy green vegetables are great sources of milk for your breasts. Broccoli, lettuce, drumsticks, and spinach are infused with the goodness of phytoestrogens, which is one of the main properties of increased milk production. Apart from green vegetables, add carrots and beets as salads or make vegetable juice out of it. These two are also helpful in increasing breast milk.