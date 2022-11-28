5 things to consider when getting wet-wipes for your baby

As a first-time mom, I’ve learned that our skin is not the same as those of babies, particularly infants. Theirs is sensitive and can react quickly to most products, which is why you have to be extra careful as a caregiver.

One of the products I use the most on my baby are wet-wipes. You can never have too many because sometimes when the baby poops, you are required to use five sheets or more. So if you’re a first-time mother like me, here are a few things to consider before getting wipes for your baby. Ingredients

Always check the ingredients used on those wipes, and make sure there is no alcohol that may be harmful to your baby’s delicate skin. Scented or unscented It’s always advisable to use unscented products in case your baby may be allergic to perfume. Also, most babies tend to have eczema or rash during their infant stages, so avoid scent if you can. Try The Epi-max Baby & Junior pH-balanced unscented wipes.

The moisture Make sure that whatever you pick has enough moisture to soothe your baby’s skin. The last thing you want is to buy wet wipes that are super dry. pH Balance

