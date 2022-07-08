5 tips shared on etiquette for visiting a newborn, mom and family

Recovering from the gruelling hours of birth, adapting to the round-the-clock demands of breastfeeding while striving for a minimalistic sleep, a family with a newborn may have their own ground rules set for friends and family visiting them. Dr Vanshika Gupta Adukia, Pregnancy/Childbirth, and Lactation Specialist shares five things to keep in mind while visiting a newborn and their family.

Make that call before you leave Always check in with the family to ensure your visiting hours do not pose an added stress for them. They could be napping, or feeding or may have just had a rough previous night! Adjust to the schedule of the new mom and baby, rather than showing up at their door at an hour that might be inconvenient to them. You might not be able to hold the baby. Picture: Pexels Do not expect to hold the baby

Newborns are sensitive to touch, smell, and light. They are best left in their comfort zone which is with their mom. Besides, with their immunity still building, the new parents may be worried about their newborn catching any infection from the visitors coming in to see the baby. Don’t make it about you, it’s about them This visit should not be about you sharing your parenting journey or your newborn care tips. Instead of giving advice or being reactive, lend an ear and be mindful of the emotional and physical needs of the new family. Spend some time letting the new mom vent out her emotional build-up, if any. Postpartum anxiety is real, help ease her discomfort.

Offer to assist instead of expecting a scrumptious welcome This is not a time to have the new family look after you on this visit. Instead, step up and offer to lend a helping hand in any way possible. In case of a nuclear set-up, ask if you could bring them some food/snacks, offer to do their groceries, or drop off their laundry. Check if they need some assistance with their older child or pet! If you aren’t comfortable with any of these, don’t feel offended if you enter a partially cleaned home or are offered a cup of tea with simple biscuits! Be mindful of basics around a baby

